Actor Soumitra Chatterjee undergoes first plasmapheresis; has fever but stable

Actor Soumitra Chatterjee undergoes first plasmapheresis; has fever but stable

Plasmapheresis is a process in which the plasma is separated from the blood cells for two purposes. The plasma is either replaced or treated and injected back into the body.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 11:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner was admitted on October 6 after he tested positive for Covid-19. Chatterjee tested negative on October 14 but his neurological system was affected by Covid encephalopathy. (HT PHOTO.)

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee underwent his first plasmapheresis procedure on Thursday. Doctors treating the 85-year-old actor at a private hospital in south Kolkata said late in the night that he was running fever but was stable.

Plasmapheresis is a process in which the plasma is separated from the blood cells for two purposes. The plasma is either replaced or treated and injected back into the body.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner was admitted on October 6 after he tested positive for Covid-19. Chatterjee tested negative on October 14 but his neurological system was affected by Covid encephalopathy. As a result, Chatterjee’s condition drastically deteriorated over the past two weeks. The noted actor is in a drowsy state.

Dr Arindam Kar, head of the team of doctors treating Chatterjee, said, “The first plasmapheresis went off well. There was no external bleeding. But in the afternoon we had some issues and did a CT scan. There were no abnormalities. As of now he is again stable. His heart beat rate went up a little. He has fever which was the reason for the deterioration in his condition. The fever could be due to the multiple transfusions which are required for plasmapheresis.”



“The actor’s lung, liver and other functions are stable. Plasmapheresis and standard dialysis will be repeated on alternate days. We will reanalyze his neurological condition,” Dr Kar added.

Earlier this week, the actor’s kidney functions took a toll on his health. He was put on alternated dialysis to improve the renal function. The doctors subsequently decided to go for plasmapheresis and tracheotomy.

Tracheotomy is a medical procedure that involves creating an opening in the neck to place a tube inside a patient’s windpipe to ease breathing.

Chatterjee’s neurological function, which is the main concern of the doctors, has not improved.

On November 2, the doctors conducted a vascular surgery and successfully stopped an internal bleeding which was leading to loss of hemoglobin.

Millions of people in Bengal and beyond have been praying for Chatterjee’s recovery ever since he was admitted in hospital.

