Actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead at Mumbai home

Sushant Singh Rajput during an interview on May 25, 2018 in New Delhi, India. The actor was found dead at his home in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday June 14, 2020. (Hindustan Times)

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who dropped out of college to pursue a career in the Mumbai film industry and delivered several hit films over the past decade, was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on Sunday. He was 34.

Dattatreya Bargude, assistant commissioner of police, confirmed the actor’s death and said that no ‘note’ was found at his residence. Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP, zone 9, said an accidental death report (ADR) was registered in the afternoon.

Rajput’s death was condoled by people from all professions.

“His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Born in Bihar’s Patna, Rajput was the youngest of five children of a government employee. He completed his schooling in Delhi before securing a seat in an engineering college in the Capital in 2003. He dropped out of the course to pursue acting professionally three years later and joined the Barry John Acting School.

In 2008, Rajput landed his first role in the Hindi serial, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, but gained popularity the next year with his character in the popular soap, Pavitra Rishta .

He debuted in Bollywood in 2013 with the movie Kai Po Che!, adapted from a novel by Chetan Bhagat but became a household name with the success of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story , a biopic on the World Cup-winning Indian cricket captain, in 2016.

“RIP Sushant. You are a favourite. Will always be,” said Neeraj Pandey, who directed him in the Dhoni biopic.

He was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore, an ensemble cast film set in a residential college, which collected over Rs 100 crore in the domestic box office in 2019. He also acted in the thriller Drive that was released on Netflix the same year.

Last year, he travelled to his ancestral home in Bihar’s Purnea district after 17 years. “He played cricket with us last year when he was here,” said Chhotu Singh, a local resident.

In his Patna school, teachers and staff described him as the boy who would make everyone laugh.

“He had set an example to dream bigger and fetch the impossible,” said principal Seema Singh.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar also condoled the sudden demise of Rajput

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918