Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Adam Gilchrist’s shout-out to Kerala nurse in Australia during Covid crisis

Adam Gilchrist’s shout-out to Kerala nurse in Australia during Covid crisis

India-born Sharon Verghese told an online portal that she was really bowled over by the legendary wicket keeper and batsman’s congratulatory note.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 18:06 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Sharon Verghese, who came to Australia in 2016, hails from Kottayam in central Kerala. (Videograb)

Celebrated cricketer Adam Gilchrist’s video praising an India-born nurse Sharon Verghese, working at a care home in the coastal city of Wollongong in Australia, for practising “active kindness” has gone viral on social media.

“Congratulations Sharon, on your selfless act. You gave your time to work as an aged-care worker throughout that time [pandemic],” Gilchrist thanked Sharon on behalf of the Australian society, in a video released by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission, a government agency to promote business and education down under.

Lauding the contributions of foreign students and workers in the country at the time of the pandemic, he added: “Just want to let you know, all of Australia, all of India and more importantly your family will be very proud of your efforts.”

 



Later, Verghese told an online portal that she was really bowled over by the legendary wicket keeper and batsman’s congratulatory note. She said her father was a big cricket fan and these words made him really proud.

Sharon, who came to Australia in 2016, hails from Kottayam in central Kerala. Her friends said after completing nursing graduation from the University of Wollongong she has been working at an aged care home there.

During the pandemic, Australia has given special care to aged homes and isolated them to prevent a possible infection.

Speaking to a Malayalam news channel, Sharon said she wanted to work in a Covid hospital but got an opportunity in an aged care home, but really enjoyed her stint there. She now plans to pursue her masters in nursing. The United Nurses Association (UNA) has lauded the young nurse, adding that out of 20 lakh registered nurses at least 15 lakh are from Kerala.

“At least two lakh of our nurses are abroad. Besides the Gulf, they are also in the US, Australia and other countries. Nurses from Kerala are most sought after because service is in their blood,” said UNA general secretary Sujanapal Achuththan.

Last month the state had rushed 1,000 medical workers, mostly trained critical care nurses, to the UAE and Saudi Arabia as requested by them.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Amid spike in Covid-19 cases, 3 states seek isolation coaches from railways
Jun 11, 2020 19:31 IST
Assam gas well fire continues to rage on; extent contained to the well
Jun 11, 2020 19:30 IST
Uttarakhand man found dead in suspicious circumstance after forced double quarantine
Jun 11, 2020 19:22 IST
Decoding China’s playbook | HT Editorial
Jun 11, 2020 19:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.