Sections
Home / India News / Address basic issues for review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence, India tells Pakistan

Address basic issues for review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence, India tells Pakistan

External affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said no communication has been received so far from the Pakistan government regarding the order by the Islamabad high court to inform India about appointing a lawyer for Jadhav so that a review petition can be filed against his conviction.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 21:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

New Delhi has rejected all allegations levelled against Jadhav and said he was kidnapped by Pakistani operatives from the Iranian port of Chabahar, where he was running a business. (PTI PHOTO.)

India on Thursday asked Pakistan to address several basic issues, including unconditional consular access, so that former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav could seek a review of the death sentence given to him for alleged involvement in spying.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said no communication has been received so far from the Pakistan government regarding the order by the Islamabad high court to inform India about appointing a lawyer for Jadhav so that a review petition can be filed against his conviction.

“Pakistan needs to address the basic issues which pertain to an effective review in implementation of the ICJ [International Court of Justice] judgement, and these basic issues pertain to making relevant documentation available to us, as well as providing unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav,” Srivastava told a weekly news briefing.

A two-judge bench of the Islamabad high court directed the Pakistan government this week to again inform Jadhav, 50, of his rights under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the ICJ order of 2019, which stayed his execution and called for a review of his conviction.



The judges also ordered the formation of a larger bench to hear the case when it is taken up again on September 3.

India had said last month that Pakistan has blocked all its efforts to seek legal remedies for Jadhav, who was arrested by Pakistani security agencies in Balochistan in March 2016 and charged with involvement in spying. It has also accused Pakistan of violating the ICJ’s judgement.

New Delhi has rejected all allegations levelled against Jadhav and said he was kidnapped by Pakistani operatives from the Iranian port of Chabahar, where he was running a business.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

French President Macron announces fundraising conference for Lebanon
Aug 06, 2020 22:24 IST
Haryana’s top athletes waiting for job appointments as per sports policy
Aug 06, 2020 22:17 IST
Missing Covid-19 positive patient in Uttarakhand found dead in hospital’s washroom
Aug 06, 2020 22:16 IST
20 more test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal, tally now 2,936
Aug 06, 2020 22:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.