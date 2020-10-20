Sections
Home / India News / ADG of UIDAI arrested for taking bribe in Delhi office

ADG of UIDAI arrested for taking bribe in Delhi office

A case has been registered against Goyal under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and he is being interrogated.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 21:12 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

Pankaj Goyal is incharge of five states, including Rajasthan, and posted at the regional office of UIDAI in New Delhi, he said.  (File Photo (Representative Image))

An assistant director general of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in his office in Delhi, an Anti-Corruption Bureau official said. 

The accused, Pankaj Goyal, had demanded the bribe from a complainant who had applied for Aadhaar franchise. ACB Director General (DG) B L Soni said the complainant had lodged a complaint with the ACB in Rajasthan’s Kota, which was initially verified.

Goyal is incharge of five states, including Rajasthan, and posted at the regional office of UIDAI in New Delhi, he said. 

Under ACB Additional Director General Dinesh M N, a team laid a trap at the UIDAI office in South Delhi’s Pragati Vihar area, where he was arrested while taking bribe, police said. 

A case has been registered against Goyal under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and he is being interrogated, they said.

