Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s requests for a phone call with Piyush Goyal pending for 4 days is about migrants

Migrant workers wait to board the train at Lingampalli railway station in Hyderabad on Friday. A one-off special train was run today from Lingampalli (Hyderabad) to Hatia (Jharkhand) on request of the Telangana Government. (ANI Photo)

Senior Congress leader from West Bengal Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to the railways minister Piyush Goyal on May 1, 2020, with a request to make time for a telephonic conversation regarding the return of migrant labourers from West Bengal who are stranded in different states due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

Chowdhury’s letter states that his request for a conversation with the minister over the phone has been pending for the last four days and he finds it “regretful”. The letter further says that the leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha is in an urgent need to speak with Goyal over the issue of migrant workers from Bengal.

“It is regrettable to note that for the last four consecutive days, I have been seeking a little time from Railway Minister over phone, but to no avail. Hon’ble Railway Minister again I, am imploring to you to grace me by calling me back over phone as I, am in urgent need to have a few words with you regarding the return of stranded persons of West Bengal from different state,” the letter says.

Chowdhury’s letter to Goyal comes amidst demands for resumption of limited train services to carry the hundreds of thousands of migrant workers, stranded in different parts of the country, home. The home ministry has cleared their travel by buses and the states have argued that it was not feasible to transport such a huge mass by buses over long distances.

According to rough estimates, around 10 million migrant labourers could be in need of interstate transport after their employment was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. The migrant workers have been put up in relief camps in various states and are said to be restless to get back home.

Chowdhury’s letter says that he has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the “distressing” condition of the migrant workers and other stranded people after the imposition of nationwide lockdown on March 25.

The railways, in a one-off service, transported around 1,200 migrants from Hyderabad’s Lingampalli to Jharkhand’s Hatia (near state capital Ranchi). The arrangement was made on a request by Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

The guidelines issued last week by the Centre allows interstate movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, students and other stranded people through road transport only and it must be done following strict protocol for screening at both ends—the place of origin of travel and the destination. The order also specifies that the movement of migrants, tourists and students has to be restricted to non-containment zones.

For Coronavirus Live Updates