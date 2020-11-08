Adityanath dedicates power projects worth Rs 216 crore to Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath dedicated power projects worth about Rs 216 crore to Gorakhpur in a pre-Diwali gesture on Saturday. The projects include four new ones which were announced on the occasion.

An official spokesman said the chief minister dedicated the Gorakhpur power projects, laid the foundation stone and made the announcements virtually from his official residence here.

Adityanath said the state government wanted to provide cheap and uninterrupted power supply to the people of Uttar Pradesh. He noted that uninterrupted power supply was provided to the people in the state despite the Covid-19 crisis.

He asserted that change was possible through development and the state government did not allow the process of development to slow down amid the fight against Covid-19. Both the state government and the Centre had been able to win the confidence of the people, he said.

He also said the new projects would bring about an improvement in the life of the people. Land related issues linked to new projects should be disposed of in a time-bound manner, the chief minister added. He also said the state government had given a new dimension to power reforms.

Adityanath said the state energy department had done tremendous work in the power sector that had changed the perception about the state. In all, 1.75 lakh villages and ‘majras’ had been energised, he added.

The chief minister said the people were receiving the benefits of power projects without any discrimination in view of the state government’s positive and constructive approach. Ensuring the ease of living was on the state government’s priority list, he said, adding that power sector reforms were being carried out expeditiously.