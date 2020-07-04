Adityanath orders Covid-19 containment plan for Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a special plan to contain Covid-19 in the districts of Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar . (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked health and medical education departments to formulate a special action plan for Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar districts to check the spread of Covid-19.

He said more efforts were required to contain Covid-19 and improve health services in these two districts in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Adityanath was reviewing the Unlock-2 situation at a high-level meeting at his official residence here. A team of health officials should be sent to Ghaziabad district to camp there and bring about an improvement in health services in Covid hospitals, he said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.

“The best services should be provided to the Covid-19 patients there. A similar team should be sent to Bulandshahr district. Clear guidelines should be issued for government as well as private hospitals, to keep TrueNat machines functional,” Adityanath said according to a statement by the state information department.

On Friday, Gautam Buddha Nagar’s Covid-19 tally stood at 2,569 including 1,005 active cases, 1,541 discharged and 23 deaths while Ghaziabad had 1,935 cases including 1,045 active cases, 831 discharged and 59 deaths

He said Covid testing should be substantially increased by the use of RT-PCR method, TrueNAT machines and rapid antigen tests.

“Proper arrangements should be made in the state’s medical colleges where senior doctors should take regular rounds of the wards under their charge. A separate officer should be nominated for monitoring health services in the medical colleges,” he said.

The chief minister also said special secretary rank officers should be sent to the districts as nodal officers, to monitor arrangements in Covid hospitals.

Adityanath also said that relatives of patients admitted in Covid hospitals should be informed about their condition on a regular basis.

“For this, in-charges of wards should make arrangements to inform the attendants about condition of patients on telephone. He said Covid helpdesk should be set up in every hospital,” he said..

The chief minister said arrangements for quarantine and screening of travelers coming by international flights should be made. Similarly, screening facilities should be set up at railway and bus stations.

He said all precautions should be taken to check the spread of Covid-19. Proper attention should be paid to training of medical personnel for protection from medical infection, he added.

Efforts to protect PAC battalions from infection should continue, he said. He also stressed on ensuring doorstep delivery mechanism in containment zones for supply of essentials items.

“A special communicable disease control campaign has been launched and all departments should coordinate to make the same a success,” he said.

He also said special attention should be given to food grain distribution under normal public distribution and the PM’s poor welfare food grain scheme.