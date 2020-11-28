Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Adityanath reviews Dev Deepawali preparations

Adityanath reviews Dev Deepawali preparations

Adityanath also inspected the venue in Khajuri village, where Modi will address around 10,000 Bharatiya Janata Party workers.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 11:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviews preparations for Dev Deepawali celebrations on Friday, ahead of the two-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reviewed preparations for the Dev Deepawali celebrations to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi on November 30.

He said the celebrations will be grand. “This time, the presence of Modi will grace the celebrations.”

Adityanath also inspected the venue in Khajuri village, where Modi will address around 10,000 Bharatiya Janata Party workers.

Chief development officer Madhusudan said officers have been deployed to look after the arrangements and ensure that at least 500,000 earthen lamps are lit on the eastern bank of the Ganga on Dev Deepawali. Over 600,000 lamps will be lit on the ghats on the western bank of the river.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

DDC election: J&K goes to polls for first time after Article 370 abrogation
Nov 28, 2020 11:17 IST
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
Nov 28, 2020 11:08 IST
LIVE: PM Modi reviews development of Covid-19 vaccine by Zydus Cadila in Gujarat
Nov 28, 2020 11:00 IST
Ordinance against forcible religious conversions gets UP Governor’s nod: Official
Nov 28, 2020 11:39 IST

latest news

MAH M.Ed, B.Ed CET Result 2020 declared, get direct links here to check merit list
Nov 28, 2020 11:35 IST
Australia’s Smith channels Barry Bonds in quickfire ton
Nov 28, 2020 11:34 IST
Farmers from Punjab, Haryana hold up supplies to Delhi
Nov 28, 2020 11:35 IST
Maharashtra surgeon held for patient’s ‘unnecessary’ examination gets bail
Nov 28, 2020 11:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.