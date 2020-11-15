Sections
Home / India News / Adityanath visits Kedarnath ahead of closure ceremony for winter

Adityanath visits Kedarnath ahead of closure ceremony for winter

Adityanath will take part in the closing ceremony of the Kedarnath shrine for the winter on Monday and then head for Badrinath shrine to offer prayers.

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 20:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspect the reconstruction work going on at Kedarnath on Sunday. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath along with his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat reached Kedarnath on Sunday afternoon to attend Monday’s ceremony for closing of the portals of the shrine.

Adityanath flew into Dehradun and then accompanied Rawat to Kedarnath where they also took stock of the reconstruction work underway in the town of Kedarpuri near the shrine.

On Monday, the portals of Kedarnath shrine will close for the winter season at 8:30 am on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

After offering prayers at Kedarnath, the two chief ministers will head for Badrinath shrine, where Adityanath will offer prayers and lay the foundation stone of a tourist guest house of the Uttar Pradesh government that will be built there.

In October 2017, PM Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stones of five major reconstruction projects at the Kedarnath shrine. The projects include improved facilities for devotees, construction of retaining walls and ghats at the Mandakini and Saraswati rivers, an approach road to the shrine and reconstructing the Samadhi Sthal of Adi Shankaracharya, an early eighth-century seer and the founder of the Vedanta school of philosophy.

