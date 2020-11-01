‘Adorable and admirable’: PM Modi lauds 4-year-old girl’s rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

Sections
Four-year-old Esther Hnamte from Mizoram caught the attention of Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga who tweeted the video of the girl’s rendition of ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam, Vande Mataram’ .

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 04:30 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

A 4-year-old kid from Lunglei, Mizoram sang Maa Tujhe Salaam and Vande Mataram. (@ZoramthangaCM/Twitter screengrab )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday termed as “adorable and admirable” a four-year-old girl’s rendition of Vande Mataram which has caught the attention of scores of netizens.

Four-year-old Esther Hnamte from Mizoram caught the attention of Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga who tweeted the video of the girl’s rendition of ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam, Vande Mataram’ .

“Mesmerizing Esther Hnamte, a 4-year-old kid from Lunglei, Mizoram singing ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam, Vande Mataram’,” the Mizoram CM tweeted.

 

Tagging the Mizoram chief minister’s tweet and the video of the girl’s rendition of Vande Mataram, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “Adorable and admirable! Proud of Esther Hnamte for this rendition.”

