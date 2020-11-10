Sections
Home / India News / After 12-day blockade over border row, trucks start moving from Assam to Mizoram

The movement of vehicles resumed after Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla brokered chief secretary-level talks betweenAssam and Mizoram on Sunday to end the impasse.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 08:10 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

Trucks moving from Lailapur in Assam to Mizoram on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Ending a 12-day blockade of a national highway following a border row between the two states, trucks started moving from Assam to Mizoram on Monday.

Circle Officer of Sonai in Cachar district of Assam Sudeep Nath said that 21 trucks carrying essential goods as well as buses carrying passengers moved from Lailapur on the border with police escort.

He added that empty trucks, which were stranded on the Mizoram side due to the blockade, also started entering Assam from Monday.

The movement of vehicles resumed after Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla brokered chief secretary-level talks between both states on Sunday to end the impasse.



According to Nath, there has been no untoward incident along the 164-km long border between the two states since Saturday and the situation is slowly returning to normalcy.

Residents on the Assam side had blocked the NH 306 leading to Mizoram on October 28 seeking removal of Mizoram security forces from the border areas between two states.

Assam had claimed that Mizoram’s security personnel had encroached upon its territory and had even started construction while the latter maintained that its personnel were on its territory.

The residents of Lailapur decided to call off the blockade a day after Mizoram agreed to withdraw its forces from the border and deploy 3 companies of Border Security Force (BSF) along the disputed area.

Tensions between both states flared up last month after some huts on the border were allegedly burnt by miscreants. In the violence that followed several persons from both sides were injured.

