‘Can opt to stay home’: Mumbai cops over 55-yrs-old told after 3 die of Covid-19

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has sent a communiqué to all the 94 police stations in the city stating that police personnel, who are above 55 years in age, don’t need to report to work till the second phase of the ongoing nationwide restrictions, which were imposed on April 15 for another 19 days to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. The second phase of the lockdown ends on May 3.

The communiqué has been sent after three Mumbai Police personnel died and 55 others contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

The order stipulates that police personnel, who are above 50 years and are suffering from multiple ailments such as hypertension, diabetes or any other major disease, can feel free to go on leave.

“The decision has been taken in light of the fact that people above 50 years are one of the most susceptible to get infected. Hence, they don’t have the compulsion to report to work till May 3,” said an assistant commissioner of police, requesting anonymity.

Also read: Here’s list of 16 districts in India with no new Covid-19 case in last 28 days

“If any police personnel, who is above 55 years comes for work, then that person won’t be given a field duty because he has a higher chance of getting infected,” said a senior police inspector.

Singh’s directive seeks to protect 45,000-strong Mumbai Police from the raging Covid-19 outbreak.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

“A vast section of the personnel has been deployed across the city to ensure Mumbaikars are strictly enforcing social distancing norms and lockdown restrictions. They’re also involved in the management of containment zones across the city,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

“If we feel there is a shortage of manpower, additional forces will be sought from local arms (LA). They will be deployed in Covid-19-hit areas,” he added.