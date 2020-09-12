Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / After 4-day search, body of LeT terrorist fished out of stream in Srinagar

After 4-day search, body of LeT terrorist fished out of stream in Srinagar

Divers from the navy were arranged to look for the terrorist’s body inside the Sukhnag stream, said police.

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 00:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

One hand grenade, 1 Pistol, 1 AK magazine, AK rounds, 2 mobile phones, a knife and other materials were also recovered, said police spokesperson. (Reuters)

Body of a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was recovered by security forces from Sukhnag stream in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday, four days after he was injured in an encounter with the forces.

On September 7, said a police spokesperson, acting on information about the presence of terrorists in Kawoosa area of Budgam, police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

“During the search operation the terrorist fired upon the search party which was retaliated. However, after a brief gunfight, one terrorist who had received bullet injury escaped from the spot and jumped into Sukhnag Nala,” said the spokesperson.

The army and police have been searching the area since then. Even divers from the navy were arranged to look for the terrorist’s body inside the Sukhnag stream, said police.



A senior police officer said that the dead body of a terrorist was recovered from the stream at Kawoosa Budgam. “He (the terrorist) had been shot in the neck as he jumped into the stream.”

The officer identified the militant as Aqib Lone of Lashkar-e-Taiba (leT) from Aglar Shopian.

Following his escape, a search operation was launched by Budgam Police, 2 RR and 44 CRPF in the said area. “The services of Marine Commandos and river police were also pressed into service and the search operation continued for four days. The joint search team were successful in recovering the dead body of a terrorist during the intervening night of 10/11 September from Sukhnaag Nallah Kawoosa.

“One hand grenade, 1 Pistol, 1 AK magazine, AK rounds, 2 mobile phones, a knife and other materials were also recovered,” said police spokesperson.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Key changes, boost to Team Rahul as Congress rejigs panels
Sep 12, 2020 00:25 IST
‘BJP won’t rest till Sushant Singh Rajput gets justice’: Fadnavis
Sep 11, 2020 23:36 IST
‘China to hand over 5 missing Arunachal men tomorrow’: Kiren Rijiju
Sep 11, 2020 22:36 IST
‘Pranayam, regular exercise’: Goa CM Pramod Sawant on his Covid ‘recovery’
Sep 12, 2020 00:08 IST

latest news

CBI asks for govt nod to prosecute ex-CAG Sharma
Sep 12, 2020 00:25 IST
8 tremors in felt in Maharashtra’s Palghar district in 4 hours, no one injured
Sep 12, 2020 00:25 IST
NDMC’s 40-member team to keep Parliament deep-clean
Sep 12, 2020 00:24 IST
Key changes, boost to Team Rahul as Congress rejigs panels
Sep 12, 2020 00:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.