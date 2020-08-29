Sections
Home / India News / After 4 days, Kashmir highway partially restored from Ramban to Valley

After 4 days, Kashmir highway partially restored from Ramban to Valley

Partial reopening of the national highway has allowed several stranded vehicles to move towards Srinagar

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 09:57 IST

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Jammu

Stranded trucks on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. (PTI Photo)

After remaining blocked for four straight days, the 270 km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was partially restored from Ramban to Kashmir Valley on Saturday morning. SSP national highway JS johar said that the highway stretch at Dalwas has still not been restored.

A portion of road had been washed away in a mudslide at Dalwas on Wednesday in Ramban district.

A local from Batote said, “Only Kashmir-bound vehicles stranded between Ramban and Valley are being allowed to proceed to their destinations in Kashmir.”

The up-traffic is moving cautiously due to slippery road conditions, he added.



Landslides have been cleared from Marog, Digdol, Monkey Morh, Cafeteria Morh, Mompassi and Panthial, he said.

The weather has also opened up in Ramban, situated at the highest altitude on Kashmir highway.

“It is bright and sunny today,” said the local, adding that daily commuters know that landslides are triggered when weather turns dry soon after rains as loose rocks and soil come off the hills.

Also Read: Kashmiri Pandits trek to Harmukh Gangbal lake amid COVID-19 curbs,perform pilgrimage to Shiva’s abode

“NHAI has pressed its men and machines to completely restore the highway. At Dalwas we are at work to restore the stretch,” said an NHAI official.

After moderate to heavy rains in J&K since Tuesday, rains stopped Friday afternoon.

Since Tuesday, over 2,000 vehicles were left stranded at various places in Chenani, Udhampur and Nagrota.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chinese researcher arrested in US on charges of stealing trade secrets
Aug 29, 2020 10:02 IST
Little to no rain in Delhi for the next few days
Aug 29, 2020 10:00 IST
Thailand plans to welcome foreigners this winter
Aug 29, 2020 10:01 IST
Rijiju condoles Dronacharya awardee athletics coach Rai’s death
Aug 29, 2020 09:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.