After 9 months, Nagaland to allow domestic tourists from December 27

Nagaland will open entry to domestic tourists for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, from December 27 following health protocols.

The reopening of tourism in the state in the first phase will be only for domestic tourists and entry point via road, rail and air will be restricted to the state’s commercial hub, Dimapur.

According to a tourism department official, the state sees a huge number of domestic tourists. Last year, the department witnessed 1,25,949 tourists visiting from different states.

As per the latest guidelines, tourists will have to produce inner line permit (ILP) obtainable on www.ilp.nagaland.gov.in along with a negative report of Covid-19 test (RT-PCR/TrueNat/CBNAAT) conducted not earlier than three days before arrival.

Also read: More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month

“Any tourist having symptoms of Covid-19, even with a Covid-19 negative report, will be mandatorily tested on arrival/entry as per the protocols of the Health and Family Welfare Department and he/she will be charged for the test,” a government order said.

Tourists, after obtaining the ILP and having in possession a Covid-19 negative test report, will be required to register on www.tourism.nagaland.gov.in or install Nagaland Tourism official app available both on the Google Play Store and the Apple Store and provide required details, it added. However, only pre-booked or package tours will be allowed, the government stated.

Ever since the country went into Covid-19 induced lockdown in late March, the state’s tourism was also shut. On Sunday, it will open for the first time in 9 months.