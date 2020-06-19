After a lull, 17 new Covid-19 cases emerge in Mumbai’s Dharavi, case count at 2,151

Health workers conducting coronavirus tests in Dharavi as a preventive measure against the spread of the disease in Mumbai. (HT PHOTO.)

Seventeen new Covid-19 positive cases were reported on Friday in Mumbai’s Dharavi area, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the slums to 2,151, data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

In the last 24 hours, one person has succumbed to the deadly coronavirus infection, taking the death toll in Asia’s largest slum dwelling to 79.

A day earlier on Thursday, 28 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Dharavi taking the total number of cases to 2,134. A total of 78 people had succumbed to the disease in the area so far, the BMC data said.

Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state by the coronavirus pandemic, on Thursday, recorded the highest single-day spike with 3,752 new Covid-19 cases. The total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 1,20,504, the state health department said.

The death toll is currently at 5,751 after 100 deaths were reported on Thursday, while 60,838 patients have been cured and discharged till date.

In the last 24 hours, at least 1,672 coronavirus patients have recovered and been discharged across the state.

In Mumbai, 1,298 Covid-19 positive cases, 518 recoveries and 67 deaths were reported on Thursday, according to the BMC.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the financial capital is now at 62,799, including 31,856 patients who have recovered and been discharged.

There are 27,634 active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai currently.