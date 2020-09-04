After a wet August, subdued rain across India likely for a week: IMD

All other zones, except for peninsular India, will be rainfall deficient in September. Peninsular India has recorded 71.5% excess rainfall for the first three days of September. (HT photo)

India Meteorological Department (IMD) authorities have said that rainfall has reduced across the country following the most wettest August this monsoon in 44 years.

There is a 27.5% rain deficiency in the first three days of September.

The weather condition is likely to remain largely dry with isolated events of heavy rainfall in some parts of north-west and peninsular India, scientists said.

“There is no weather system that’s likely to develop at least for a week. Monsoon will be subdued with some isolated cases of heavy rainfall in north-west India and the southern peninsula,” said RK Jenamani, a senior scientist at National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC), IMD.

All other zones, except for peninsular India, will be rainfall deficient in September. Peninsular India has recorded 71.5% excess rainfall for the first three days of September.

The western end of the monsoon trough – the line of low pressure – is lying south of its normal position – from Ganganagar in western Rajasthan to the Bay of Bengal – and is likely to remain that way for the next two days. The eastern end is lying to the north of its normal position. The monsoon trough is likely to shift north of its normal position from Saturday (September 5) onwards, IMD said in its Thursday bulletin.

Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh (MP) recorded 12 centimetres (cm) of rainfall; while Mandi in Himachal Pradesh (HP) received 9 cm and Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand recorded 8cm on Thursday.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over north-west Rajasthan. Under the influence of the circulation, isolated heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over HP and Rajasthan on Friday; and over Uttarakhand between Friday and Monday (from September 4 to 7)

A cyclonic circulation is also lying over east-central and adjoining south-east Arabian Sea off the coasts of Karnataka and north Kerala. Under its influence, widespread and heavy rain is very likely over peninsular India during the next three-four days.

August received record rains at 26.3% excess – the highest in 44 years. Central and peninsular India received 61.5% and 36.7% excess rainfall, respectively, in August. However, the precipitation was 19.1% deficient over eastern and north-east India. While the north-western parts of the country received 1.9% excess rainfall.

Monsoon rainfall since June 1 over the country is 8.8% excess to date, scientists added.