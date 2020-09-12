After Adhir Ranjan’s ‘Bengalee Brahmin’ tag, Cong takes out rallies for Rhea Chakraborty

Congress activists take part in a demonstration to protest against the arrest of actress Rhea Chakraborty, in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI)

After Congress Lok Sabha leader and West Bengal party unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury termed Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty as a “Bengalee Brahmin”, Congress activists on Saturday took out rallies in Kolkata in a protest against the alleged victimisation of the actor.

Over 300 party activists marched from PCC headquarters to Wellington crossing, shouting slogans opposing the “vilification campaign” against Rhea in the name of investigation, and held placards that read “we will not stop till she gets justice”, reported PTI.

On Wednesday, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had said Rajput was an Indian actor, but the “BJP turned him into a Bihari actor” only to score electoral brownie points ahead of Bihar elections.

“Rhea Chakraborty has been indicted not for abetment of suicide or murder or any economic offences; she has been arrested under NDPS, ludicrous,” he had said.

Not only in Kolkata, similar rallies were taken out by the party in West Midnapore and West Burdwan districts.

After three days of interrogation, the NCB on Tuesday arrested Rhea, 28, in a drugs case linked to Rajput’s death, following which she was sent to judicial custody till September 22 by a local court.

