Home / Lucknow / After attack by husband, UP woman loses unborn child

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 04:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The couple has six daughters together. (Getty Images/iStockphoto(Representative Image))

A woman lost her unborn child after her husband allegedly slit open her stomach with a sharp edged weapon in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun, the woman’s relatives said Monday.

The woman is still in a serious condition in a hospital in Delhi, they said.

According to police officials, the accused, on Saturday attacked his wife, who was seven-months pregnant with their sixth child, with a sharp edged weapon, in an attempt to find out the gender of the foetus.

The couple has six daughters together.



Following the attack, the locals rushed the woman to the district hospital from where she was sent to the Bareilly hospital.

“The doctors in Bareilly asked us to take her to Delhi because her condition was turning critical,” one of the woman’s relatives said. “The doctors in Delhi were able to save her, but the attack led to the death of the child. The doctors told us that it was a male child,” he said.

In their police complaint, the family of the woman has alleged that her husband wanted a son and committed the crime to know if it was male or female foetus.

The accused was arrested on the basis of the complaint on Sunday, officials said.

