After attack on Nadda convoy, BJP’s Vijayvargiya gets bullet-proof car

Stones were hurled at BJP national president J P Nadda’s convoy during his visit to Diamond Harbour area in South 24 Parganas on December 10. Vijayvargiya was among those who suffered cuts and bruises

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 16:25 IST

By HT Correspondent,

BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) event in New Delhi. (Vipin KUmar /HT FILE PHOTO)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was alloted a bullet-proof SUV by the Centre on Monday, days after the party’s national president JP Nadda’s convoy was stoned at Diamond Harbour in South 24-Parganas district, an attack that left several national and state leaders injured.

Vijayvargiya was among those who suffered cuts and bruises in the December 10 attack. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP have locked horns over the incident that took place in the Lok Sabha constituency of Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

The pelting of stones on Nadda’s convoy marked the first such assault on BJP leaders in the poll-bound state.

Since Nadda enjoys Z-category security cover, only he was travelling in a bullet-proof car by the state government. Vijayvargiya, who gets Y-category cover, was travelling in a normal SUV provided by the party.



“I have been told by the Union home ministry not to travel in normal vehicles. I have not seen the bullet-proof car yet,” said Vijayvargiya, who will be travelling to South 24 Parganas on Monday afternoon to attend an outreach programme of the party. “There is no law and order in Bengal. Every day our workers are being killed,” he added.

Several central leaders as well as top state leaders of the BJP are protected by security personnel provided by various central police forces. These people are armed with automatic weapons.

Seven people have been arrested by the state police in connection with Thursday’s attack. Union home minister Amit Shah has expressed concern about law and order situation in Bengal. The home ministry has also written to the state, saying the three Indian Police Service officers who were on duty on December 10 be sent on central deputation. The TMC has opposed this.

BJP’s national vice-president Mukul Roy and national secretary Anupam Hazra were also hurt by pieces of stones and shards of glass from the shattered windows and windshields of their cars.

