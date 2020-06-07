After being denied entry to quarantine centre, Odisha man spends 2 days in jungle

Sections
Updated: Jun 07, 2020 08:05 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Behrampur

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 2,608 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Odisha, including 996 active cases, 1,604 recovered/discharged/migrated and 8 deaths. (Pramod Thakur/HT file photo. Representative image)

A migrant labourer spent two days in jungle after allegedly being denied entry to a quarantine centre and his village in Behrampur.

According to a local from the village, no one helped the labourer. “He came from Chennai. He went to the police and block office but no one helped. Then, he went to the jungle.”

Later, the police took him to the quarantine centre.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 2,608 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Odisha, including 996 active cases, 1,604 recovered/discharged/migrated and 8 deaths.



