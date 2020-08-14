Sections
Home / India News / After Bhadohi MLA’s arrest in property grabbing case, his MLC wife goes missing

After Bhadohi MLA’s arrest in property grabbing case, his MLC wife goes missing

MLA Vijay Mishra represents Uttar Pradesh’s Gyanpur (Bhadohi) assembly constituency. His wife, Ramlali, is an MLC from Mirzapur-Sonbhadra seat.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 18:03 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Varanasi

Rakesh Sagar, SP, Agar district in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

Member of Legislative Council Ramlali Mishra, wife of Nishad Party MLA Vijay Mishra who has been arrested from Agar district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, went missing under mysterious circumstances from George Town area of Allahabad, the police said on Friday. The police said her gunner gave this information on late Thursday evening. MLA Vijay Mishra has been arrested in connection with a case of threatening, grabbing property, and harassing a person.

Mishra represents Uttar Pradesh’s Gyanpur (Bhadohi) assembly constituency. His wife, Ramlali, is an MLC from Mirzapur-Sonbhadra seat. She was elected an MLC as a Samajwadi Party candidate but the party expelled her in February 2017 for supporting her husband.

On August 8, one Krishna Mohan Tiwari, a resident of Bhadohi, registered a case against the Nishad Party MLA, his MLC wife and son Vishnu Mishra. Tiwari alleged that they threatened him and his entire family to life, harassed him and forcibly grabbed his contract firm. Ramlali is also named in the case.

Also read: Bhadohi MLA arrested in property grabbing case from Madhya Pradesh’s Agar district



A senior police officer said that MLC’s gunner Inshwar Chand informed on late Thursday evening that Ramlali Mishra has gone missing. The cop informed Mirzapur SP Dr Dharmvir Singh about the matter and asked the gunner to lodge a complaint at George Town police station.



Singh said that the matter is being probed. Senior officials have been apprised of the matter and Superintendent of Police, Bhadohi has also been informed.

When contacted, Bhadohi SP Rambadan said that Ramlali is also named in a case and that she had been hiding at an unknown location to avoid an arrest.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

After Bhadohi MLA’s arrest in property grabbing case, his MLC wife goes missing
Aug 14, 2020 18:03 IST
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
Aug 14, 2020 18:03 IST
Every idea should be open to critique, even religion: Sona Mohapatra
Aug 14, 2020 18:01 IST
Kashmir Chamber of commerce and industry lashes out at govt over infinite lockdown
Aug 14, 2020 17:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.