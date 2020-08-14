After Bhadohi MLA’s arrest in property grabbing case, his MLC wife goes missing

Member of Legislative Council Ramlali Mishra, wife of Nishad Party MLA Vijay Mishra who has been arrested from Agar district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, went missing under mysterious circumstances from George Town area of Allahabad, the police said on Friday. The police said her gunner gave this information on late Thursday evening. MLA Vijay Mishra has been arrested in connection with a case of threatening, grabbing property, and harassing a person.

Mishra represents Uttar Pradesh’s Gyanpur (Bhadohi) assembly constituency. His wife, Ramlali, is an MLC from Mirzapur-Sonbhadra seat. She was elected an MLC as a Samajwadi Party candidate but the party expelled her in February 2017 for supporting her husband.

On August 8, one Krishna Mohan Tiwari, a resident of Bhadohi, registered a case against the Nishad Party MLA, his MLC wife and son Vishnu Mishra. Tiwari alleged that they threatened him and his entire family to life, harassed him and forcibly grabbed his contract firm. Ramlali is also named in the case.

A senior police officer said that MLC’s gunner Inshwar Chand informed on late Thursday evening that Ramlali Mishra has gone missing. The cop informed Mirzapur SP Dr Dharmvir Singh about the matter and asked the gunner to lodge a complaint at George Town police station.

Singh said that the matter is being probed. Senior officials have been apprised of the matter and Superintendent of Police, Bhadohi has also been informed.

When contacted, Bhadohi SP Rambadan said that Ramlali is also named in a case and that she had been hiding at an unknown location to avoid an arrest.