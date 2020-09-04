Sections
Home / India News / After brief disruption, traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway

After brief disruption, traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Vehicular movement on the national highway halted around 4 am on Friday after light rainfall caused landslides in Panthial area of Ramban district.

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 17:35 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Jammu

File photo: Stranded vehicles are being allowed to pass through towards Jammu. (HT Photo/Representative)

Following disruption on Friday morning the 270 kilometre-long Jammu-Srinagar, the only all-weather surface link to Kashmir, was restored this afternoon, officials said.

“Around 2 pm, the highway was restored and traffic to Kashmir is being allowed,” said deputy SP National Highway, Ajay Anand.

Also read: Terrorists used ambulance to escape after Pandach attack in J-K - Police



Rains triggered landslides at Panthial and other places on the highway in Ramban district around 4 am. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) cleared stones and debris from other stretches but stones continued to fall on the highway at Panthial.



“However, after the weather turned stable and stones stopped falling from the hill on to the highway at Panthial, the NHAI cleared the stretch and thereafter up traffic was restored around 2 pm,” said the officer.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) director Sonam Lotus said, “Presently, the weather is cloudy in all three regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, with light to moderate rain forecasted at scattered places in J&K.”

He also said that light to moderate rain was likely during the next 24 hours at scattered places across J&K and mainly dry weather thereafter. “There’s no forecast of any significant weather change for next one week to 10 days,” he added.

