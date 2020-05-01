After bringing friend’s body from Chennai, man donates reward money to CMRF for Covid-19 fight

Malchhanhima said he had contributed in his own small way as he was aware of the hardship being faced by the people of his state.(Photo for representative purpose only) (REUTERS)

He travelled over 3,000 km to bring his friends body from Chennai to Mizoram, and now he has donated the money he received as reward to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund (CMRF) to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Twenty-three-year-old Raphael AVL Malchhanhima, a native of Hmawngbu village in Mizorams southernmost Lawngtlai district, on Thursday donated Rs 5,000 to the CMRF.

Mizoram Chief minister Zoramthanga hailed the youth as a hero for his noble deeds.

“Faith in humanity just got restored again! After his selfless and heroic act of accompanying the mortal remain of his friend for more than 3000 km, Raphael AVL Malchhanhima donated Rs 5000 to the CM Relief Fund from a Govt. designated Quarantine Centre,” he tweeted.

Malchhanhima said he had contributed in his own small way as he was aware of the hardship being faced by the people of his state.

“I know my state is currently grappling with the crisis that has caused people immense hardship. I am a man of limited means and there is very little that I can do for my state. I have donated Rs 5,000 for the war against the coronavirus,” Malchhanhima told PTI.

After completing his formal education up to class 10, he works at a Chennai hotel to supplement the familys income.

His father is a missionary under Mizoram synod of the Presbyterian Church of India.

Malchhanhima is currently quarantined at a state facility in Aizawl.

“I am spending good time here. The government is providing us all it can. I am happy with the care it is giving us,” he said.

He urged others to also contribute to the CMRF, no matter how small the amount is.

Malchhanhima had brought home the mortal remains of his close friend Vivian Lalremsanga (28), who died of cardiac arrest in Chennai, along with two Samaritans--Jeyantjiran and Chinnathambi-- the ambulance drivers, after a back-breaking four-day journey.

Kima Ralte, a delivery boy, also won praise from the chief minister for donating Rs 100 from his savings to the CMRF to fight the pandemic.

“When it comes to questioning the love you have for your state; Kima Ralte comes second to none,” Zoramthaga hailed Ralte in a tweet.