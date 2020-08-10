After bruising battle with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot calls for restraint and humility

Sachin Pilot speaking to reporters after his meeting with Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal in Delhi Monday night. (ANI)

Hours after the Congress decided to form a high-level committee to look into the grievances of all its rebel leaders in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot who had rebelled against chief minister Ashok Gehlot, called for restraint and humility.

“Several things were said, I heard a lot of things. I was surprised by a few things that were said. I think we should always maintain restraint and humility. There is no place for personal malice in politics. We had formed the government in Rajasthan after 5 years of hard work,” ANI quoted Pilot as saying late Monday night after a meeting with Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal in Delhi.

Pilot, who had pitched camp Manesar with 18 MLAs had earlier been accused of hobnobbing with the BJP to bring down his own party’s government. On Monday, he insisted that there were issues that needed to be raised for the party’s interest.

“Since past some time some MLAs were in Delhi, there were some issues which we wanted to highlight. I did that. I’d been saying since beginning that all these things were based on principle. I always thought these things are essential to be raised in the party’s interest,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Pilot met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to end the revolt in the state unit that threatened the survival of the Ashok Gehlot government, people familiar with the development said.

The patch up in the party came ahead of an assembly session in Rajasthan on August 14.

Pilot was sacked as deputy chief minister and removed as Congress chief in Rajasthan last month after his differences with Gehlot came to a head.