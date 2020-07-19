After Chamberlain comparison, Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP over ‘institutionalised lies’

Hours before, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted his criticism of the Centre over its handling of the face-off with China in eastern Ladakh last month, saying India will pay a “huge price because of the government’s cowardly actions”. (PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday sharpened his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a three-pronged criticism of the government on a number of issues he has been raising already.

On Sunday, the former Congress president added the coronavirus pandemic, India’s economy and the border stand-off with China to his list yet again.

“BJP has institutionalised lies. 1. Covid19 by restricting testing and misreporting deaths. 2. GDP by using a new calculation method. 3. Chinese aggression by frightening the media,” Gandhi posted.

He also repeated his warning from Saturday.

“The illusion will break soon and India will pay the price,” he said.

The Wayanad lawmaker and his party have been raising these issues relentlessly and calling out the government over what they have said is the mishandling of the situations facing the country.

Gandhi had issued a video on Twitter to talk about several aspects of the government’s policies that he said the Centre has destroyed over the last six years and resulted in the present action by the Chinese.

“Since 2014, the PM’s constant blunders and indiscretions have fundamentally weakened India and left us vulnerable. Empty words don’t suffice in the world of geopolitics,” Gandhi tweeted on Friday.

That day he gave three reasons behind China’s aggressive stance against India as both the neighbours have clashed on its border in eastern Ladakh in the last few months taking their ties to a new low.