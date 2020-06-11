After China, Maharashtra soon to overtake Canada’s Covid-19 tally: Statewise numbers 

Coronavirus cases in the country are rapidly inching toward the 300,000-mark. The national Covid-19 tally on Thursday jumped to 286,579 including 141,028 recoveries while the death toll stands at 8,102. The noteworthy fact is that the number of recovered patients across India is greater than the active Covid-19 cases in the country.

In Maharashtra, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country, the tally has crossed 94,000. It has outnumbered the total number of cases in China and is soon to overtake Canada’s tally as well which is estimated at around 98,000.

Also read: India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 2.8 lakh, 357 deaths in 24 hours

Besides this, cases have soared beyond 36,000 in Tamil Nadu while in the national capital more than 32,000 people have been infected by coronavirus till date.

Here’s taking a look at the statewise breakup of Covid-19 numbers.

Top states

Maharashtra

Covid-19 tally here jumped to 94,041 on Thursday. As many as 3,438 people have died of coronavirus in Maharashtra while 44,517 have recovered.

Tamil Nadu

Covid-19 cases have jumped to 36,841 in the southern state. Three hundred and twenty-six people have died of Covid-19 in the state, over 19,000 people have recovered.

Delhi

In the national capital, the Covid-19 tally rose to 32,810 on Thursday, 12,245 patients have recovered here while 984 have died due to Covid-19.

Gujarat

PM Modi’s home state saw the Covid-19 rise to 21,521 on Thursday. The state has seen 14,735 people recover from coronavirus while 1,347 people have died.

Other states

Rajasthan has reported 11,600 cases of coronavirus so far. As many as 8,569 people have recovered in the state while the death toll stands at 259.

In Madhya Pradesh, Covid-19 tally has crossed 10,000 while Uttar Pradesh has seen Covid-19 cases jump beyond the 11,000-mark.

In West Bengal, Covid-19 cases have jumped to 9,328. Covid-19 cases in Bihar stand at 5,710 while Andhra Pradesh has reported 5,269 Covid-19 cases till date. Karnataka has reported nearly 6,041 coronavirus cases till date. Telangana has over 4,111 coronavirus cases while in Jammu and Kashmir the tally has crossed the 4,500-mark. Haryana nears the 5,600-mark while Odisha and Assam have reported over 3,000 cases.

Punjab, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Jharkhand, Tripura are states where Covid-19 cases are under the 3,000-mark.

States like Manipur, Chandigarh, Goa, Nagaland, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry have reported under 500 Covid-19 cases or less. Meghalaya, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim, Dadar Nagar Haveli have less than 100 Covid-19 cases.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.