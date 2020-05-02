Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
After CM declares state 'coronavirus-free', Tripura records two new Covid-19 cases

After CM declares state ‘coronavirus-free’, Tripura records two new Covid-19 cases

Out of Tripura’s eight districts, two – Gomati and North district – are in the orange zone. Ambassa is in Dhalai district, which was not in the orange zone.

Updated: May 02, 2020 17:02 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times Agartala

A man wearing protective gear as he walks towards Ambulance during the nationwide lockdown to slow down the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a Hospital in Agartala on Saturday. (ANI)

Two more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Tripura on Saturday, less than two weeks after chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb declared the state “coronavirus-free”.

Deb wrote on his Facebook page: “Alert! In Tripura two persons from Ambassa #BSF unit found #COVID-19 positive. Total #COVID-19 positive cases in Tripura stands at 4. (Two already discharged, so active hospital cases: 2)”

A senior BSF official, who declined to be named, said a head constable was admitted to a hospital in Dhalai on March 25 with complaints of stomach ache. He was recently shifted to the GBP Hospital in Agartala after short spells in the sub-divisional and district hospitals.



During a check-up at GBP Hospital, the head constable and another constable, attached to him as an attendant, both tested positive for the virus on Saturday, the BSF official said.

The state had earlier recorded two Covid-19 cases and both recovered last month.

The first patient tested positive on April 6 after she came to Tripura from Assam. She was released from hospital on April 16. The second patient, a personnel of the Tripura State Rifles who travelled with the first patient on a train, tested positive on April 10. He was released from hospital on April 25.

