Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / After CM Nitish Kumar, Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi tests Covid-19 negative

After CM Nitish Kumar, Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi tests Covid-19 negative

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had tested negative for Covid 19 on Saturday.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 18:41 IST

By Ruchir Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Patna

Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi was among several high profile people to have come in contact with a BJP MLC, who tested positive for coronavirus. (HT Photo/File/Representative)

Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi and legislative assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary tested negative for coronavirus among the several high profile people who had come in contact with a BJP functionary who tested positive for the disease on Saturday. Four of the 88 contacts of the BJP MLC have, however, tested positive.

“Swab samples of the deputy CM and the assembly speaker have tested negative. However, four samples of security personnel and personal staff of politicians have tested positive for the virus,” said a senior health department official, who requested anonymity.

“The sample of deputy chief minister has tested negative through the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT PCR), which is a confirmatory test for Covid-19. Earlier, his antigen test, done on CB NAAT machine, which is processed in an hour, was also negative,” the officer said.

For Coronavirus Live Updates



When asked about the need to conduct RT PCR test after testing through CB NAAT machine, the officer said the former had greater sensitivity capable of detecting even the mildest strain of the virus.



“In case of top leaders, including the CM and the deputy CM, we did not want to take any chance,” said the officer.

As per the health ministry’s advisory, RT PCR is done when a sample tests positive on CB NAAT.

Shailendra Kumar Ojha, private secretary to deputy chief minister, also confirmed that Sushil Modi had tested negative.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had tested negative late Saturday evening.

“All 16 samples from the chief minister’s residence have tested negative,” the health department functionary said.

Kumar, Modi, Chaudhary, besides some other ministers and politicians had come in contact with Covid-infected BJP leader during the swearing-in ceremony of nine MLCs at the Bihar legislative council on July 1.

The infected BJP leader, his wife, son and a personal assistant were among the five people admitted to the Covid-19 isolation ward at AIIMS-Patna on Saturday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Billi the cat can’t stop ‘saying’ mad in this amusing video. Watch
Jul 05, 2020 18:57 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally crosses 99K-mark, over 2,000 new cases in last 24 hours
Jul 05, 2020 18:54 IST
Agri dept for rain gun irrigation on paddy sown through direct seeding
Jul 05, 2020 18:54 IST
Transfer an incidence of service, not act of punishment: HC to BSF officer
Jul 05, 2020 18:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.