After CM Nitish Kumar, Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi tests Covid-19 negative

Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi was among several high profile people to have come in contact with a BJP MLC, who tested positive for coronavirus. (HT Photo/File/Representative)

Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi and legislative assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary tested negative for coronavirus among the several high profile people who had come in contact with a BJP functionary who tested positive for the disease on Saturday. Four of the 88 contacts of the BJP MLC have, however, tested positive.

“Swab samples of the deputy CM and the assembly speaker have tested negative. However, four samples of security personnel and personal staff of politicians have tested positive for the virus,” said a senior health department official, who requested anonymity.

“The sample of deputy chief minister has tested negative through the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT PCR), which is a confirmatory test for Covid-19. Earlier, his antigen test, done on CB NAAT machine, which is processed in an hour, was also negative,” the officer said.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

When asked about the need to conduct RT PCR test after testing through CB NAAT machine, the officer said the former had greater sensitivity capable of detecting even the mildest strain of the virus.

“In case of top leaders, including the CM and the deputy CM, we did not want to take any chance,” said the officer.

As per the health ministry’s advisory, RT PCR is done when a sample tests positive on CB NAAT.

Shailendra Kumar Ojha, private secretary to deputy chief minister, also confirmed that Sushil Modi had tested negative.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had tested negative late Saturday evening.

“All 16 samples from the chief minister’s residence have tested negative,” the health department functionary said.

Kumar, Modi, Chaudhary, besides some other ministers and politicians had come in contact with Covid-infected BJP leader during the swearing-in ceremony of nine MLCs at the Bihar legislative council on July 1.

The infected BJP leader, his wife, son and a personal assistant were among the five people admitted to the Covid-19 isolation ward at AIIMS-Patna on Saturday.