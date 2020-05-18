Sections
Home / India News / ‘One of the trucks came from Punjab’: UP’s Adityanath on Auraiya tragedy

A Rajasthan minister had claimed on Sunday that the state government had kept 500 private buses ready to ferry migrant workers to Uttar Pradesh but they were not allowed to enter by the Yogi Adityanath government.

Updated: May 18, 2020 15:44 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks to media, in Lucknow on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attacked the Congress over the issue of migrant labourers.

“The politics by Congress in these times of the coronavirus crisis must be flayed,” said a tweet from the chief minister’s official Twitter handle (@CMOfficeUP).

Without mentioning Congress governments, he blamed them for the Auraiya tragedy, saying that one of the trucks responsible for the death of the migrants came from Punjab and the other truck was from Rajasthan.

 



Another tweet said that in case any organisation or party wished to help the migrants and if it sends of workers and resources available to transport them, they will get permission and will be welcomed.

“Whenever the Punjab or Rajasthan government gave a list of migrants from UP, the state government made arrangements for their return home,” the chief minister added.

This comes a day after a minister in Rajasthan claimed on Sunday that the state government had kept 500 private buses ready to ferry migrant workers to Uttar Pradesh but they were not allowed to enter by the Yogi Adityanath government.

Vishvendra Singh, Minister for Tourism and Devasthan, said the buses were stopped at Bahej village in Bharatpur’s Deeg area in Rajasthan close to the border between the two states.

After making the buses wait for almost the entire day, they were asked to return to Rajasthan, said SinghBahej village falls under the minister’s assembly constituency.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, in a video appeal, had urged the Adityanath government to allow the buses with migrant labourers stranded on the state’s borders to enter.

On Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi had written to the Chief Minister to give permission to ply 1,000 buses for the migrants after the accident in Auraiya in which 26 people lost their lives.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is also in charge of party affairs in eastern Uttar Pradesh, said that the Congress will bear the cost of these chartered buses at a time when the migrants are finding it tough to return homes safely.

