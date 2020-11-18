Sections
Home / India News / After court intervention, Maharashtra govt agrees to shift Varavara Rao to Nanavati Hospital

Earlier in the day, a bench of Justices SS Shinde and Madhav Jamdar of Bombay HC had directed the state to comply and bear the cost of the 81-year-old Telugu poet’s treatment.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 15:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Varavara Rao, accused related in Elgar Parishad, Bhima Koregaon case, had filed a bail application and a writ petition seeking he be shifted to the hospital immediately, owing to his “diminishing neurological and physical health condition”. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT)

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday agreed to shift jailed poet-activist Varavara Rao to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for treatment for 15 days after Bombay High Court’s intervention, reported news agency PTI.

Rao, who has been in jail in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, had filed a bail application and a writ petition seeking he be shifted to the hospital immediately, owing to his “diminishing neurological and physical health condition”.

Earlier in the day, a bench of Justices SS Shinde and Madhav Jamdar of Bombay HC had directed the state to comply and bear the cost of the 81-year-old Telugu poet’s treatment. The court also said that Rao’s family could visit him as per the hospital’s norms.

Senior lawyer Indira Jaising, arguing on his behalf, said that Rao’s condition was deteriorating and his family feared he could die if he is not shifted to the hospital. The court sought Rao’s medical report after he is shifted and treated at the Nanavati Hospital and said it will hear the bail plea on December 9. Rao should not be discharged without informing the court, it added.

State’s counsel Deepak Thakre told the court that he had taken instructions from Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who said the state had no objection to shifting Rao to the Nanavati Hospital, PTI reported.

(with agency inputs)

