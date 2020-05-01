After curbs are lifted, air journeys in India may become quicker

Sections
Updated: May 01, 2020 23:44 IST

By Sunetra Choudhury,

New Delhi: When flying starts post lockdown, flying times may come down significantly with passenger airlines set to get access to defence airspace. Senior aviation officials have confirmed to Hindustan Times that Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a meeting with Department of Military affairs allowed the use of this hitherto segregated airspace.

”This is a reform suggestion that has been pending for several years,’’ said the senior official. “It means that you can fly in straight lines instead of avoiding defence areas. It will significantly bring down costs.’’

To be sure, it still doesn’t mean the airlines will be allowed to fly over strategically important defence assets and areas.

Due to social distancing norms necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic, planes will not be allowed to fly to full capacity. The access to defence airspace will help bring down fuel costs.



A statement from the Prime Minister’s office said: “The Indian Air Space should be effectively used in such a manner that the flying time is reduced, benefitting the travelling public and also helping airlines save costs in close co-operation with the Department of Military Affairs.’’

A spokesperson for air carrier GoAir said: Overall, this initiative will benefit the industry, with less flying time for the passengers, and also enable better emissions. However, the exact benefits can be known only after the routes are published.”

”Usually, there are height restrictions over defence areas and populated areas. But if they agree, then that means that civil airlines will be able to use their airspace too,’’ said Air Vice Marshal Manmohan Bahadur who retired from the Centre for Air Power studies.

``It could make substantial difference. For instance, If you go from Delhi to Chennai, you would avoid ammunition depots like Jabalpur. With this decision, you don’t have to do that anymore,’’ said Group Captain VP Singh. That means a shorter flying time.

While this will help ailines cut costs, what will help even more, a pilot said on the condition of anonymity, would be to reduce the tax on aviation turbine fuel.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister also cleared the handing over of six more airports on a public private partnership basis.

