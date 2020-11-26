After days of rain, snowfall, Kashmir to experience dry weather, says IMD

After three days of rain and snowfall in different parts of Kashmir, IMD has predicted dry weather the next week.

For the past three days, while the plains observed rainfall, upper reaches of Kashmir, especially Gulmarg, a popular tourist destination experienced good snowfall. This was the third snowfall of the month in Gulmarg and authorities are hoping this would attract tourists and skiers. The upper reaches of other tourist spots, Sonmarg and Pahalgam, also experienced good snowfall.

“As of today, weather most likely will remain dry till December 2. Light rain or snow at isolated places can’t be ruled out during the next 24 hours. No significant weather [change] for a week,” said IMD in a morning update

While Jammu recorded the maximum temperature of 16.5 degrees Celcius, Srinagar recorded 5.6 degrees Celsius, Kargil recorded 4.5 degrees Celsius, Leh was at 1 degree Celsius and Drass at -1 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, Mughal Road was closed after a heavy snowfall in the region. Traffic is plying on Srinagar-Jammu national highway.