After Delhi, these are the worst Covid-19 hit cities in India

India’s Covid-19 tally surpassed the 8.9 million mark on Wednesday as it added more than 38,000 cases of the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours. The Union health ministry data showed that 474 Covid-19 patients succumbed to the viral disease, pushing the death toll to 130,993.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases remained below 500,000 for the eighth consecutive day. As of Wednesday morning, there were 446,805 active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country. The national recovery rate improved to 93.52%, data showed.

As the national tally of the daily coronavirus disease falls, the virus seems to be resurfacing in several states including Delhi which is reeling under the third wave of the pandemic.

Here are the five cities that have seen a rising number of Covid-19 cases:

Delhi

As of Tuesday evening, Delhi had more than 495,000 cases of Covid-19. The number has been surging since the last week of October when the city breached 5,000-mark of daily cases. It also reported more than 8,000 cases on November 11 which is the highest daily record so far.

Mumbai

With a spike of 541 Covid-19 cases, Mumbai on Tuesday reported the highest single-day infections in Maharashtra, which is among the worst-affected states of India. The number of total infections in the metropolis is at 270,654 and its death toll stood at 10,596.

Kolkata

While the daily number of Covid-19 cases in West Bengal is falling, Kolkata and other adjacent areas are reporting a major share in the eastern state’s caseload. As of Tuesday, the city had a total of 95,504 cases. The death toll in Kolkata has reached 2,448.

Ahmedabad

With the addition of 234 new Covid-19 cases, the highest in Gujarat, the tally in Ahmedabad district reached 45,802 on Tuesday. Four people died of the infection, taking the toll to 1,939 in the largest city of Gujarat. With 4.0, the city’s case fatality rate is among the highest in the country.

Pune

Pune city on Tuesday saw a rise of 145 Covid-19 infections. The total caseload in the city is over 331,000. The number of fatalities reported in the span of one day was eight, data showed. Pune hit its Covid-19 peak in September, after which the cases have been on a steady decline. However, it has the highest number of total cases and deaths per million as compared to other cities.