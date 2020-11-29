Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / After eight-month gap, churches in Mumbai to resume Sunday Mass from today

After eight-month gap, churches in Mumbai to resume Sunday Mass from today

On March 25, the Centre had imposed a nationwide lockdown to check the Covid-19 spread across the country, which led to closure of all religious places of worship and banned public gathering.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 08:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Christian devote offer prayer at Mahim Church, after places of worships in Maharashtra state reopened following more than eight months of shutdown due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

After remaining closed since March this year due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, churches in Mumbai will resume Mass from Sunday with strict adherence to all the government regulations and necessary protocols in place.

The state government had permitted reopening of religious places on November 16. However, churches remained closed and only private prayers were allowed so far.

Click here for complete Covid-19 coverage

On March 25, the Centre had imposed a nationwide lockdown to check the Covid-19 spread across the country, which led to closure of all religious places of worship and banned public gathering.

Guidelines that devotees need to follow:



According to government guidelines, face masks have been made compulsory and those entering the churches will have to follow social distancing norms.



Adults above the age of 65 years, children below 10, and persons with fever, cold, cough, and comorbidities will not be allowed inside church premises.

Churches will continue to organise online masses for people who cannot step out as of now, according to Archbishop of Bombay.

To maintain social distancing, devotees have been asked to sit on marked seats only. Prayers books will be absent.

All devotees are requested to go through thermal scanners at the time of the entry. Foot pedal dispensers have been provided to sanitise their hands.

There will be gaps between mass to allow church authorities to fumigate the place.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Masks will stay even after Covid-19 vaccine is available’: ICMR chief
Nov 29, 2020 08:25 IST
1 officer of CRPF’s CoBRA battalion killed in IED blast triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh
Nov 29, 2020 07:10 IST
Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI Live: Kohli vs Finch - toss upcoming
Nov 29, 2020 08:39 IST
Farmers stand by demands, Burari offer sees few takers
Nov 29, 2020 01:54 IST

latest news

Luxury industry fights to keep tourists in London after Brexit
Nov 29, 2020 08:38 IST
Sana Khan shares fresh post-wedding pics, see here
Nov 29, 2020 08:37 IST
Gorkhas of Assam seek recognition as indigenous group, release white paper
Nov 29, 2020 08:25 IST
‘Masks will stay even after Covid-19 vaccine is available’: ICMR chief
Nov 29, 2020 08:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.