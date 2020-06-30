Sections
Home / India News / After ending services of 500 contractual workers, railway says order on hold

After ending services of 500 contractual workers, railway says order on hold

The decision to end the contracts is currently under reconsideration by the IRCTC board.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 20:03 IST

By Anisha Dutta | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Several former contractual employees who were handed the termination letter took to social media to seek intervention by railway minister Piyush Goyal. (HT photo)

The railways’ catering and tourism arm, IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation), said on Tuesday it has decided to put on hold its order to terminate the services of over 500 contractual workers days after it terminated their contracts.

“Decision has now been taken to keep in abeyance the notice for the termination of the contract,” an IRCTC spokesperson said. “They had only been served a notice and not been removed yet,” he added.

In a letter to all railway zones dated June 25, a copy of which has been reviewed by Hindustan Times, IRCTC informed all its zonal offices that there was no requirement for these contractual workers under the present circumstances and they be given one month notice and their contracts terminated.

“The requirement of Supervisor (Hospitality) engaged on contract basis has been reviewed in the revised catering model and it has been decided that under present circumstances, services of Supervisor (Hospitality), engaged on contract basis are no more required,” the letter stated. The IRCTC hired around 560 supervisors for hospitality in 2018.



The decision to end the contracts is currently under reconsideration by the IRCTC board.

Several former contractual employees who were handed the termination letter took to social media to seek intervention by railway minister Piyush Goyal.

Hospitality supervisors work to monitor the operations of the pantry car on trains and their work includes monitoring, the preparation of food and its quality inspection, handling passengers and their complaints.

Regular passenger train services have been suspended since March 22 when the first phase of the lockdown was announced. At present, only 230 special passenger trains are operating.

Around 560 supervisors (hospitality) were hired by the IRCTC in 2018 on contractual basis for a period of two years to maintain a quality check on contractors assigned to cater food in trains equipped with pantries.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

EU reopens borders to 14 nations; US, Indian tourists among those barred
Jun 30, 2020 20:34 IST
4 arrested for stealing bikes for joyrides
Jun 30, 2020 20:33 IST
African artifacts, sacred Nigerian statues auctioned in Paris
Jun 30, 2020 20:33 IST
Frequent power outages give Ambala residents sleepless nights
Jun 30, 2020 20:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.