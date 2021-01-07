After four days, flight operations resume at Srinagar airport

An aerial view of snow-covered roads at Lal Chowk after fresh snowfall in Srinagar. (File photo)

Flight operations at the Srinagar airport resumed on Thursday morning. The Srinagar-Jammu national highway is still closed due to landslides and heavy snowfall.

Kashmir had been cut off from the rest of the country for the past four days. “We are happy to have restored and resumed flight operation just after heavy snowfall and bad weather condition without leaving any stone related to safety parameters for aircraft operation. We welcome our esteemed passengers again.@Aaisnrairport @aaiRedNR@AAI_Official,” tweeted the official handle of Srinagar airport.

“As temperature is below freezing point it is advisable to keep your self warm and fit .In terminal building Srinagar airport, comfortable temperature maintained and look after by our electrical team.We are at your service@Aaisnrairport@AAI_Official @aaiRedNR.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department director said that after passing of the Western Disturbance, foggy morning is normally observed in Kashmir Valley because of moisture and a clear sky. “Visibility will definitely improve with the rise of temperature.”

Officials said they have restored links between districts despite facing difficulties.“At some places in southern Kashmir, more than four feet of snow has accumulated,” said a senior official.

He said at many places the snow machines have failed. “Our control rooms are functioning as from four days the snow has been going in Kashmir.”

Locals have complained that snow hasnt been cleared from the roads at several. “The administration is only visible on the social media and on ground people are facing lot of problems,” said Faheem Ahmad a city resident.