After Gandhi siblings, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to visit Hathras

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad is expected to reach the village at around 12pm.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 10:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who has been protesting against the alleged gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras, will meet the victim’s family in the Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday. Azad is expected to reach the village at around 12pm.

This comes a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the woman’s family.

Azad reached Delhi along with supporters of his Bhim Army on Thursday. Since then he has been leading the protest in natioanl capital and demands resignation of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over handling of the case.

On Saturday, Azad cited right to live in the Constitution and sought gun license for the underprivileged sections of the country.



“Our demand is that the 20 lakh Bahujans of the country be granted gun licenses immediately. The government should provide us a 50 % subsidy to purchase guns and pistols. We will defend ourselves,” he said on Twitter.

A 19-year-old woman, was gang-raped by four upper-caste men fin Hathras, Uttar Pradesh on September 14. The woman succumbed to her injuries on September 29, the local police cremated the body in at 2.30am the next day. The family has claimed that the cremation was forceful and was done without their presence, while the administration has maintained that it was done with the consent of the family.

The hurriedly organised cremation has sparked allegations from the Opposition that the authorities were trying to suppress the evidence.

