Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / After global press, ‘cycle girl’ from Bihar gets a school and a bicycle

After global press, ‘cycle girl’ from Bihar gets a school and a bicycle

Jyoti had carried her sick father on a bicycle from Gurugram to Darbhanga in eight days.

Updated: May 23, 2020 21:38 IST

By Bishnu K Jha | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Darbhanga

Jyoti Kumari was given a new cycle, school uniform and text books in recognition of her herculean effort. (Sourced Photo)

Fifteen-year-old Jyoti Kumari, who earned global attention after carrying her injured father on a bicycle, peddling a distance of nearly 1,200 km from Gurugram to Darbhanga in eight days, has been granted admission into class 9.

According to family sources, Jyoti, daughter of Mohan Paswan, had to drop out of school due to a financial crisis a few years ago.

District programme officer Sanjay Kumar Deo Kanhaiya said on Saturday that Jyoti has been granted admission in class 9 at the government school in Singhwara block.

The education department also gifted her a brand new cycle, along with school dress, shoes, text books and stationary items on Saturday.



Jyoti, who has been quarantined at home upon her return, expressed happiness that she would be able to go to school again. “As of now, I will concentrate on my studies.”

Asked about the tweet of appreciation for her by US president’s daughter Ivanka Trump, Jyoti said she came to know of it through a cousin.

Ivanka had earlier tweeted that Jyoti’s “beautiful feat of endurance and love has captured the imagination of the Indian people and the cycling federation”.

As far as an offer from the Cycling Federation of India is concerned, she said she would decide about it in the coming month.

Second among her five siblings, Jyoti has been home quarantined while her father Mohan Paswan has been put up at a quarantine centre in a school.

Mukesh Kumar Jha, state coordinator of Dr Prabhat Das Foundation, who was among the first to felicitate Jyoti with “Mithila Virangana Samman”, said she had shown exemplary courage.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Fourth Covid-19 death in Jharkhand, positive cases tally touches 350
May 23, 2020 22:08 IST
74% of India’s Covid-19 cases reported in May
May 23, 2020 22:08 IST
Kerala will be able to survive any crisis after Covid-19: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
May 23, 2020 22:06 IST
Mohali shopkeeper held for selling spurious water filter parts
May 23, 2020 22:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.