Home / India News / After Hathras, another Dalit woman gangraped in Balrampur; UP govt faces backlash

After Hathras, another Dalit woman gangraped in Balrampur; UP govt faces backlash

The 22-year-old woman employed at private firm, according to her family members, did not return home on Tuesday night, police officials said.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 08:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Police officials said that the two accused in the case have been arrested. (HT Photo)

A day after outrage over the death and forced cremation of a Dalit gang-rape victim from Hathras, the Uttar Pradesh government is facing backlash after another Dalit woman died after gang-rape in Balrampur district of the state.

Coming down heavily on the Yogi government, Samajwadi Party supremo and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said, “After Hathras, now a daughter was harassed and gang-raped in Balrampur. The victim died in serious condition. Condolences!” The BJP government should commit no laxity in this case as was done in Hathras and arrest the accused immediately.”

Congress leader Raj Babbar wrote on his Twitter handle, “Now in #Balrampur, a girl from the Dalit society was harassed. A similar incident has also happened in Azamgarh and Bulandshahr. In every case, the victim is waiting for justice. The BJP, which came to power with the promise of women’s security, has forgotten it now.”



“In last two days, two Dalit girls were gang-raped in UP and both succumbed to the brutal assault,” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tweeted.

The 22-year-old woman employed at private firm, according to her family members, did not return home on Tuesday night, police officials said. When she returned home on Wednesday in an autorickshaw, she had intravascular cannula, medically known as Vigo and used for administering injection, glucose or other fluids in the body, inserted in her hand, the police was reported as saying by news agency PTI.

According to the family members, the girl looked dazed and in a serious condition, after which she was rushed to the hospital by her kin. She died on her way to the hospital, Balrampur SP Dev Ranjan Verma told PTI.

The family has alleged gang-rape after the incident was reported to the police from the hospital.

Police officials said that the two accused in the case have been arrested.

This is the second incident of gang-rape and death reported just a day after another Dalit victim of gang-rape and brutality from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras died on Tuesday, sparking angry protests in the country.

