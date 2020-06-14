After High Court’s direction, Telangana to test 50,000 people for Covid-19

Sections
For the first time, the state government also decided to allow private hospitals and private laboratories, approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), to conduct Covid-19 tests and provide treatment to those who test positive.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 22:40 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday ordered tests for 50,000 people in 30 assembly constituencies falling under Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Medchel, and Sangareddy districts in next one week to 10 days. (PTI)

Faced with criticism from all sides and a direction from theTelangana high court to boost testing for Covid-19, the state government on Sunday decided to step up testing for the Sars-Cov2-virus in Hyderabad and surrounding districts in the next 10 days.

After a high-level review meeting with senior officials, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed that the medical and health department conduct tests on 50,000 people in 30 assembly constituencies falling under Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Medchel, and Sangareddy districts in next one week to 10 days.

For the first time, the state government also decided to allow private hospitals and private laboratories, approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), to conduct Covid-19 tests and provide treatment to those who test positive.

Last month, the high court had directed the state government to allow authorised private labs in the state to conduct Covid-19 tests and private hospitals to treat such patients.



KCR instructed the officials to prepare guidelines for the private hospitals and labs to conduct Covid-19 tests, offer treatment and the fee to be paid strictly following the central guidelines.

On Sunday, Telangana reported three deaths and 237 fresh cases of Covid-19, including 195 cases in Hyderabad alone. Among those who tested positive were TRS MLA Bajireddy Goverdhan from Nizamabad, an official working in the health ministry as Officer on Special Duty for health minister Eatala Rajender and 23 journalists working for various media houses.

Telangana’s Covid-19 tally has now gone up to 4,974 including 2,412 active cases. There have been 185 casualties so far.

An official release from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said KCR had directed that strict measures be taken to contain the spread of Covid-19 Hyderabad and its surrounding areas.

He directed that tests be conducted for detection of Covid-19 aggressively by utilising the services of the private labs and hospitals in this regard. “Offer home quarantine for those who test positive but have no serious symptoms,” he said.

He asked the people not to panic and follow the personal hygiene and precautions. “The government is ready to offer treatment to the Covid-19 patients whatever may be their number. Test Kits, PPE Kits, ventilators, ICU beds, beds, masks are available with the government adequately,” he said.

