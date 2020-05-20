Sections
Home / India News / After landfall, super cyclone Amphan likely to maintain intensity of cyclonic storm till tomorrow morning: IMD

Thereafter, Amphan will weaken into a Deep Depression over Bangladesh, the IMD stated.

Updated: May 20, 2020 11:52 IST

By hindustnatimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“It is likely to maintain the intensity of cyclonic storm till the morning of May 21,” the weather department said in its bulletin. (REUTERS)

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday, in its national bulletin on cyclone, stated that after super cyclone Amphan makes landfall over the Bengal coast today evening, it is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards across Gangetic West Bengal and Bangladesh before gradually weakening.

“It is likely to maintain the intensity of cyclonic storm till the morning of May 21,” the weather department said in its bulletin.

Under Amphan’s influence, gale wind speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph is likely over interior districts of Murshidabad and Nadia of Gangetic West Bengal during the night of May 20 to May 21 morning.



Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over the interior districts of Gangetic West Bengal on May 21.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected at a few places over Malda and Dinajpur districts on Bengal on May 20 and most of the districts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on May 21, the bulletin read.

Assam and Meghalaya may get light to moderate rainfall, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas, on May 21.

Expected damage

Interior districts of Gangetic West Bengal are likely to see minor damage to communication and power lines while major damage is expected for kutcha (uncemented, non-bricked houses) and some pucca roads in the region, the IMD said.

People are urged to stay indoors as trees as small trees are likely to get uprooted due to the super cyclone.

