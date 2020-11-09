After MSRTC worker dies by suicide, Maharashtra minister assures payment of 3 months’ salary before Diwali

MSRTC has not paid the salaries of its employees for the last three months amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which continues to have a devastating effect on the economy and businesses. (HT file photo)

Maharashtra’s transport minister Anil Parab has assured payment of salaries due to the employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) before Diwali after a bus conductor allegedly died by suicide on Monday. A month’s salary will be paid by Monday and the remaining dues for two months will be cleared before Diwali, news agency ANI cited Parab as saying.

“They need not be disheartened and take extreme steps like suicide. Economic condition is bad now but we will find a way,” Parab also said.

On Monday, an MSRTC bus conductor allegedly died by suicide in Jalgaon over erratic disbursement of salary. “For the last three months, he did not get his salary properly,” his brother was quoted as saying by ANI. “He has held the Thackeray government responsible for his death,” his brother added.

“My son was dealing with loans and used to get erratic and low salary and committed suicide because of it,” his father Anil Chaudhry said, ANI reported.

MSRTC has not paid the salaries of its employees for the last three months amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which continues to have a devastating effect on the economy and businesses. As the economy is reopening after March due to the Covid-19 lockdown, many state governments are reeling under lack of revenues and are facing financial strain.

On October 30, the state-run corporation sought Rs 3,600 crore from the Maharashtra government for payment of salaries and other essential expenses. MSRTC needs Rs 292 crore per month for paying salaries to its employees. The cumulative losses of the transport body have ballooned to over Rs 5,500 crore, Parab who is also the chairperson of MSRTC, had said. The corporation is trying to raise money through external means as well, he had also said.