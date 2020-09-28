Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / After 400 priests of Jagannath temple test Covid-19+, Odisha says no to opening religious places

After 400 priests of Jagannath temple test Covid-19+, Odisha says no to opening religious places

Replying to a notice issued by the Orissa High Court over a PIL, the state government said as the sanctum sanctorum of the Jagannath Temple in Puri does not have enough space, there are chances of spread of infection if the temple is allowed to open for devotees.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 00:23 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

Temple officials said the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to cast its shadow on the Nagarjuna Besha of Lord Jagannath scheduled to be held in November this year. The Nagarjuna Besha of Lord Jagannath will happen after a gap of 26 years. (ANI PHOTO.)

With more than 400 servitors and officials of the Jagannath temple in Puri testing positive for Covid-19, the Odisha government has told the High Court that it is not yet ready to open religious places in the state which have been shut for devotees since March.

Replying to a notice issued by the Orissa High Court over a PIL, the state government said as the sanctum sanctorum of the Jagannath Temple in Puri does not have enough space, there are chances of spread of infection if the temple is allowed to open for devotees. The state government in its affidavit said 351 temple servitors and 53 officials of the Jagannath temple administration have tested positive for Covid-19. Several servitors including Premananda Dasmohapatra, member of the temple management committee recently succumbed to the disease.

As more and more servitors are testing positive for Covid-19, it has led to a shortage of servitors to perform various rituals of the Lord. “A number of Suar, Mahasuar, Daitapatis and Pujapandas have been infected. Though the rituals of the temple are being done regularly, the situation may worsen if the temple is allowed to open for the public,” said a servitor. So far, a total of 9,704 people in Puri district have tested positive for Covid-19.

Officials said a dedicated ambulance equipped with a ventilator will be provided for the servitors while two teams will ensure that servitors who have been infected follow the home isolation guidelines effectively. The Puri district administration will strictly enforce the Covid-19 guidelines by making masks compulsory for anyone seen within the vicinity of the temple.

Temple officials said the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to cast its shadow on the Nagarjuna Besha of Lord Jagannath scheduled to be held in November this year. The Nagarjuna Besha of Lord Jagannath will happen after a gap of 26 years.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rules go up in smoke as farm fires rage in Punjab
Sep 29, 2020 00:02 IST
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Sep 28, 2020 19:55 IST
IPL 2020: RCB beat MI in Super Over
Sep 29, 2020 00:11 IST
Farm bills: Protesters set tractor on fire near India Gate, five arrested
Sep 29, 2020 01:45 IST

latest news

Haryana tribunal to hear appeals against HPRERA
Sep 29, 2020 02:24 IST
1,500 centres to be set up to provide equipment to Haryana farmers
Sep 29, 2020 02:19 IST
Govt brought these laws amid pandemic to avoid protests: Abhay
Sep 29, 2020 02:17 IST
Clamour for Dushyant, Ranjit Chautala’s resignations grow louder
Sep 29, 2020 02:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.