After over 2 years, senior leader Ghanshyam Tiwari back in BJP

After over 2 years, senior leader Ghanshyam Tiwari back in BJP

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 16:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur Hindustan Times

Tiwari said that he is completely committed to the party’s ideology and never took the Congress party’s membership. (HT FILE PHOTO)

More than two years after resigning from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), senior leader Ghanshyam Tiwari returned to the party in Jaipur on Saturday.

On June 22, 2018, Tiwari and his son Akhilesh floated a political outfit named “Bharat Vahini Party” to contest the assembly polls in Rajasthan later that year. Tiwari had joined hands with the Congress ahead of Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

After joining party in presence of senior BJP leaders in Jaipur, Tiwari said: “After a long time I am getting a chance to speak from the platform. I thank the party leadership, which considered my letter to join the party.”

He said that he is completely committed to the party’s ideology and never took the Congress party’s membership.

Earlier, state party president Satish Poonia said that Tiwari joining the BJP is not an exception. “Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh, Babu Lal Marandi too had joined back after leaving the BJP. They had left the party for some reasons and have joined back,” he said.

Reacting to Tiwari returning to the BJP, state Congress spokesperson Archana Sharma said: “It was his (Tiwari) wish to extend support to Congress (in the 2019 elections), saying that he didn’t get enough respect from party and we welcomed him. He would know better why did he joined the BJP again.”

