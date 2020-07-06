After panel report blames firm, Andhra govt plans to relocate LG Polymers from Vizag

The committee also observed that the factory has absolutely no stock of inhibitors and negligible stock of terminators which could’ve been used to minimize the impact of the accident if not neutralise it. (PTI PHOTO.)

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday hinted at the relocation of the LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam, from where there was a leakage of Styrene gas on May 7, resulting in the death of 12 people and hospitalisation of nearly 500, from the existing place to a distant location.

Following a report submitted by an eight-member expert committee headed by special chief secretary (environment and forests) Neerabh Kumar Prasad that probed the Styrene gas leakage accident, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed that a fool proof action plan be brought out to prevent recurring of such accidents.

Jagan suggested that based on the recommendations of the report, industries be classified into green and white categories and should be relocated far from residential colonies so that people should not suffer. “All the departments concerned should work out an action plan and protocols in this connection,” he said.

In its 4,000-page report, the committee held the management of LG Polymers Ltd solely responsible for the May 7 accident. “There was slackness on the part of the company with regard to safety measures. There was no proper preventive mechanism to avert such incidents,” it said.

The report concluded that the accident occurred due to uncontrolled Styrene vapour release from the N6 tank. “The temperature in the tank rose substantially, which resulted in vapourisation of Styrene liquid and increase in the pressure in the tank,” it said.

Poor design of the Styrene tank, inadequate refrigeration and faulty cooling system, absence of circulation and mixing systems, poor safety protocol and management systems, inadequate risk assessment response, insufficient knowledge among staff about chemical properties of styrene, especially during storage conditions, total breakdown of the emergency response of the procedures and non-following of safety protocol by the authorities during the lockdown period were responsible for the accident, the report said.

It also observed that the alarm system was not used despite having 36 activation points, including one at the factory gate. “Using the alarm could’ve alerted the people in the vicinity,” the report said.

The committee also observed that the factory has absolutely no stock of inhibitors and negligible stock of terminators which could’ve been used to minimize the impact of the accident if not neutralise it.

None of the LG Polymers Ltd management was available for reaction on the expert committee report.