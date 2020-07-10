Sections
Home / India News / After police kill Vikas Dubey in encounter, Akhilesh Yadav questions govt

After police kill Vikas Dubey in encounter, Akhilesh Yadav questions govt

Officials said Vikas Dubey was shot dead by the police after he tried to escape following an accident involving one of the vehicles in the Special Task Force (STF) cavalcade. Akhilesh Yadav ‘s tweet came shortly after the encounter.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 10:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh, Dec 29 (ANI): Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference at the party office in Lucknow on Sunday. () (ANI File Photo)

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday questioned the Uttar Pradesh government after gangster Vikas Dubey, accused of murdering eight policemen on July 3, was killed in an alleged encounter by the police in Kanpur district.

Officials said Vikas Dubey was shot dead by the police after he tried to escape following an accident involving one of the vehicles in the Special Task Force (STF) cavalcade bringing him back to Uttar Pradesh from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain city.

Akhilesh Yadav posted his comment on Twitter without directly referring to Dubey.

“The car hasn’t overturned but the government has been saved from being overturned because of secrets,” he tweeted in Hindi.



Dubey, on the run since the attack on the policemen, was arrested near the Mahakal temple in Ujjain on Thursday.

STF officials said there was an encounter as Vikas Dubey tried to escape when the vehicle overturned early in the morning amid heavy rains.

They said Vikas Dubey snatched a weapon from one of the policemen after the accident. He then ran to a nearby field and was asked to surrender, which he refused to do, they added.

He was killed as the police team fired in self-defence, officials said.

