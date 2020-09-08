Sections
After Ragini Dwivedi, Kannada actor Sanjjanaa Galrani arrested in Bengaluru to aid drug probe

After Ragini Dwivedi, Kannada actor Sanjjanaa Galrani arrested in Bengaluru to aid drug probe

The actor is the second well-known person in the Kannada movie industry who has been arrested after Ragini Dwivedi. The police have filed an FIR against 12 people at the Cottonpet police station with film producer Shivaprakash being named the chief accused.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 18:42 IST

By Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

Galrani was taken for a medical checkup at K C General Hospital before being shifted to a women’s remand home for further questioning. (TWITTER/@sanjjanagalrani)

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) wing of Bengaluru police on Tuesday arrested actor Sanjjanaa Galrani in the ongoing drugs investigation in the Kannada movie industry, also called Sandalwood. A team of police officers led by Inspectors Puneeth Kumar and Anjumala Nayak raided the residence of Galrani earlier in the day. The actress’s flat was searched for around four and a half hours.

She was subsequently taken into custody for questioning and later arrested. She was produced before the 8th ACMM court via video conference where the judge remanded her to police custody for the next five days. Galrani was taken for a medical checkup at K C General Hospital before being shifted to a women’s remand home for further questioning.

The actor is the second well-known person in the Kannada movie industry who has been arrested after Ragini Dwivedi. The police have filed an FIR against 12 people at the Cottonpet police station with film producer Shivaprakash being named the chief accused.

All the 12 accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 120b (criminal conspiracy), and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985 under Sections 21, 21C, 27A, 27B, and section 29. The 12 accused are said to have held rave parties where select people would be invited including businessmen, celebrities, some film actors, disc jockeys, software engineers and others who would be supplied with drugs for a price.



Among the 12 accused is Rahul Tonshe who is said to be very close to Galrani. However, the actor in the past has described Rahul as her ‘rakhi’ brother. A senior officer who did not want to be identified as the investigations are ongoing told HT that “there was more than what meets the eye initially, in the relationship between Rahul and Galrani”.

The police have also arrested Niyaz Ahmed said to be a small-time Malayalam actor who is believed to have procured drugs from Kerala and also acted as a dealer and conduit for the same.

