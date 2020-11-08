After Ram temple bhoomi pujan, Deepotsav is special this year: Adityanath

Last year, the Ayodhya administration created a Guinness World Record by lighting 4.10 lakh earthen lamps at the ghats of the Saryu river. (PTI File photo)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath on Saturday said it would be after five centuries that “lamps of happiness” would be lit at the Ram Janmabhoomi site this year after the bhoomi pujan for building the Ram temple was performed earlier in August.

While announcing his government’s plans to make this year’s Deepotsav at Ayodhya “historical”, the chief minister also reiterated his government’s commitment to turn Ayodhya into a major tourism hub in the country.

A government spokesman quoted the chief minister as saying that the Deepotsav this year would be “nothing short of a dream come true” for millions of people, not only in the temple town and Uttar Pradesh but across the entire country and the world.

The main Deepotsav celebration will be held in Ayodhya on November 13 on the eve of Diwali.

“It will be after 492 years that the lamps of happiness will be lit at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi,” an official statement said. It said Adityanath was personally monitoring the preparations for the Deepotsav and had already seen presentations on what is to take place and where.

The chief minister also asserted that all Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya will be conducted under the Covid-19 guidelines.

Adityanath also stressed on lighting diyas (earthen lamps) made of cow dung on Diwali.

The chief minister will be in Ayodhya for Deepotsav to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi and light earthen lamps at Ram Ki Paidi.

The Ayodhya administration will strive to set the Guinness world record on November 13 by lighting 5.51 lakh diyas on 28 ghats of the Saryu river.

Last year, the Ayodhya administration created a Guinness World Record by lighting 4.10 lakh earthen lamps at the ghats.

This will be the fourth consecutive Deepotsav in Ayodhya under the Yogi Adityanath regime.

Though people are very excited over the Deepotsav, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, only a handful of people will be able to participate in the event physically this year, the spokesperson said.

The people, however, will be able to celebrate the event digitally from the comfort of their home, he added.

(With PTI inputs)